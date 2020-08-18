Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Officer Injured After Police Cruiser Crashes On Long Island

Zak Failla
A police officer crashed on Glen Cove Road near The Pines in Old Westbury.
A police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash on Long Island.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, the officer was driving a Nassau County Police cruiser in Old Westbury on Glen Cove Road near The Pines at the time of the incident.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which led to the officer being hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

 According to a report, the officer may have become pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated. No other information was immediately available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

