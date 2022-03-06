Off-Duty Officer Shoots Man Who Tried To Burglarize West Babylon Home, Police Say

Police are investigating after an off-duty NYPD officer shot and injured a man who was attempting to burglarize his Long Island home.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that the man was breaking into a home on 5th Avenue in West Babylon at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, when the homeowner, an off-duty NYPD detective, shot him.

The man was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 631-852-6392.

