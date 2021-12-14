New Police Commissioner Set To Be Announced In Suffolk

A face familiar to New Yorkers has been tapped by County Executive Steve Bellone to serve as Suffolk’s next police commissioner.

The NYPD's outgoing Chief of Department Rodney Harrison has been chosen by Bellone to be the county's next top cop, pending the confirmation by a public safety board.

A Jamaican native, the 52-year-old Harrison announced on Thanksgiving this year that he would be leaving the NYPD by the end of December after 30 years on the force.

Harrison was the NYPD’s first African American chief of detectives, and he has held assignments in each of the city’s five boroughs. He was named the department’s third African American chief of department in February this year.

“Rodney has been not only a trusted advisor, and friend, but exactly the kind of innovative leader our city and our department has needed in these challenging times," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement last month.

"He has performed in every rank - from patrol officer to undercover officer displaying tremendous valor, to Chief of Department - with knowledge, skill, integrity, and a great passion for our continuing mission to always protect life and property and to build lasting relationships with those we serve. We will miss him, but we wish him well."

Shea took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to celebrate Harrison’s accomplishments and congratulate him on his new post, which is pending the approval of the Suffolk County Legislature’s public safety committee, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Harrison’s NYPD retirement becomes effective on Thursday, Dec. 30.

“Congrats to Rodney Harrison nominated to be (Suffolk County’s) next Police Commissioner,” Shea tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 14. “A respected leader, avid crime fighter, & community partner, the people of Suffolk County couldn’t be in better hands!

“Wishing him nothing but success in his next chapter of service to the public.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.