Men Posing As Police Attack, Rob Female Uber Driver On Long Island, Police Say

Police are searching for two men who allegedly posed as police officers to stop, attack and rob a female Uber driver on Long Island.

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m., Sunday, April 26 in Freeport, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the 34-year-old female, while driving for Uber, was stopped at the intersection of South Long Beach Avenue and Porterfield Place by a black four-door sedan with a push bar on the front of the vehicle and flashing blue and white lights.

The vehicle was operated by two unknown men who used a police siren to pull the victim over.

The two men exited their vehicle and approached the victim. The driver of the vehicle is described as being a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with a mustache and earrings in both ears, police said.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, with a snake tattoo on his neck and a dragon tattoo on his right arm.

The second man is described as being a black male, 5-foot-7, 20 to 30 years old, 140 pounds, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

After pulling the woman over, the driver identified himself as an undercover detective and told the driver to get out of the vehicle, police said.

As she was exiting her vehicle, the Hispanic man closed the driver’s side door on her hand causing a laceration and substantial pain, according to police.

The man then removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim’s pockets and both subjects fled north on South Long Beach Avenue.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

