Man Who Drove Out Of State After Kidnapping Girlfriend Nabbed On LI Express, Police Say

A man has been apprehended after police say he kidnapped his girlfriend on Long Island, drove out of state, and then back to Suffolk County.

Suffolk County Police received a 911 call from a woman saying her adult daughter was being held in a car against her will by her boyfriend on Sunday, March 6 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Kenyonne Fleurinay, age 23, carried his 20-year-old girlfriend from a room at America’s Best Value Inn, located in Smithtown, at 755 Smithtown Bypass, and forced her into a 2020 Chevrolet Impala waiting in the parking lot, police said.

He drove to a gas station in Melville where the woman attempted to escape the car, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

He left the location and drove to New Jersey before being convinced to return to Suffolk County by the woman’s family, said police.

The vehicle was spotted by a Sixth Precinct Patrol officer on the eastbound Long Island Expressway near exit 65, according to police.

He was stopped by officers on Middle Island Road, near Horseblock Road, in Medford, and surrendered without incident at 2:47 a.m. on March 7.

The woman, who is not being identified, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Fleurinay, who is undomiciled, was charged with second-degree kidnapping.

He is being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, March 8.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.