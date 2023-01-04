Man Strikes Employee With Pistol, Robs Smoke Shops In North Patchogue, Shirley, Authorities Say

Police are searching for a man who robbed two Long Island smoke shops at gunpoint.

A man struck an employee with a pistol at Nirvana Smoke Shop in North Patchogue and pushed two others to the ground at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

He left the store, located at 382 Medford Ave., with cash, Crime Stoppers said.

About 20 minutes later, he pointed a gun at employees at Lucky Smoke Shop and Beer, located at 20 Floyd Road in Shirley, and stole cash, according to the report.

He is described as being about 5-foot-6 and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Hurley” in blue on the front, black pants, and red and black sneakers, authorities said.

Investigators believe he may have driven away in an SUV that was a Chevrolet Equinox or a similar vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

