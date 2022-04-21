Contact Us
Man Seriously Injured In Single Car Crash In Brookhaven

Station and Service roads in Brookhaven, near where a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday, April 20, in Brookhaven. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Long Island.

 It happened in Brookhaven at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

The 61-year-old was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading southbound on Station Road in North Bellport when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole near Sunrise Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with serious injuries, said police.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified, police said.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and nobody else was injured in the crash.

