Man Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Mastic Crash

An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

It happened in Mastic at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

The Mastic resident was walking on Mastic Road near Cumberland Street when the vehicle struck him, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The man was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

