Man Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Suffolk

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that left a man seriously injured.
Police are investigating an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that left a man seriously injured.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 8 in Brentwood.

Steven Flores Diaz,  age 25, of Central Islip, was driving a 2000 Ford truck eastbound on the expressway when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail near the welcome center by Exit 51, Suffolk County Police said.

Flores Diaz was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for the treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

