Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In Port Jefferson Station

A Long Island man was seriously injured after being struck by a car while walking along a roadway.

The incident took in Port Jefferson Station around 8:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 27.

Mitchell Leventhal, age 64, of Port Jefferson Station, was walking in the roadway of Route 112, north of Jefferson Avenue when he was struck by a northbound 2004 Lexus ES 330, said the Suffolk County Police.

Leventhal was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Lexus, Marcin Orzelowski, age 25, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

