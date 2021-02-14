Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed For Robbery At Long Island Smoke Shop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Ali Saif
Ali Saif Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 24-year-old man was arrested for an alleged robbery at a Long Island smoke shop that injured two employees.

Ali Saif, of Queens, was arrested around 6:18 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, for the incident at Laxmi Smoke and Vape Shop in Massapequa, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Saif entered Laxmi Smoke and Vape Shop located at 4127 Merrick Road and attempted to purchase merchandise with a credit card. 

An employee asked for identification that matched the credit card.

Saif then attempted to pay with his cell phone which was declined. Saif then picked up the merchandise and attempted to exit the store without making a payment. 

Two employees confronted Saif and a physical altercation ensued. The employees were able to hold him until police arrived.

The two employees suffered injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

During an investigation, it was determined Saif had an open warrant in Connecticut.

Saif was charged with two counts of an attempt at robbery.

He was arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 11, in Mineola.

