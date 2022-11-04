Man Kills Grandmother After Intentionally Striking Her With Vehicle In West Islip, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with killing his grandmother after police say he intentionally struck her with a vehicle.

The incident happened in West Islip on Sunday, Oct. 16 at around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tanglewood Road and Ryan Street.

Helga McNulty, age 80, of Babylon, was a passenger in a Subaru that was driven by her grandson, Raymond Gallo, Suffolk County Police said.

The Subaru traveled north on Tanglewood Road, and McNulty exited the vehicle, police said.

Gallo, age 28, made a U-turn and struck McNulty with the vehicle before continuing south on Tanglewood Road, said police.

McNulty was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, Nov. 4, police announced Gallo was apprehended on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Gallo, of Tanglewood Road in West Islip, was arraigned on the warrant Friday at Suffolk County Criminal Court in Riverhead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.