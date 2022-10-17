Woman Dies After Driver Intentionally Strikes Her In West Islip, Police Say

A woman died after a driver intentionally struck her with a vehicle on Long Island, police reported.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the incident happened in West Islip near the intersection of Tanglewood Road and Ryan Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

SCPD said Helga McNulty, age 80, of Babylon, was a passenger in a Subaru that was driven by a man she knew.

Police did not report the man's identity.

The Subaru traveled north on Tanglewood Road, and McNulty exited the vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the driver then made a U-turn and struck McNulty with the vehicle before continuing south on Tanglewood Road.

Police said McNulty was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

