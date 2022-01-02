Man Killed In Head-On Suffolk County Crash

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a head-on Long Island crash overnight.

It happened just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 in Central Islip.

A man was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry westbound on West Suffolk Avenue when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2006 Ford Mustang, driven by a 24-year-old Brentwood man head-on in front of 101 West Suffolk Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Brentwood man was also transported to South Shore University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

