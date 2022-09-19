Contact Us
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Islandia

Long Island Expressway in Islandia.
Long Island Expressway in Islandia. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in Islandia.

A man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road, Suffolk County Police said. 

The collision caused the Prius to veer into the concrete divider on the left side.

The man, identified as Harvey Reaves, age 62, was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

The driver of the Toyota, Raymond Lehmann, age 72, and a 71-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, were also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Police did not release Reaves' place of residence.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452. 

