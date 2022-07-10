Man Killed After Being Struck By Three Vehicles In Sayville

A man was killed after being struck by three vehicles on a Long Island roadway overnight.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 in Sayville.

The man was in the roadway of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, west of Lincoln Avenue, when he was first struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by an 18-year-old Holbrook man, Suffolk County Police said.

A 2018 Toyota RAV 4 driven by a 55-year-old Sayville woman then struck the man, who was then hit by a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old Mastic Beach man, said police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The three drivers were not injured, according to police.

The three vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SCPD Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

