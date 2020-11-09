Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Earthquake Felt In Suffolk County
Police & Fire

Man, Juvenile Nabbed Stealing Items From Long Island Auto Sales Trailer, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Brooklyn man and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly stealing items from Showtime Auto Sales in Elmont.
A Brooklyn man and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly stealing items from Showtime Auto Sales in Elmont. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a Long Island auto sales store.

Rolando Jean, 18, of Brooklyn, and the juvenile, age 17, were arrested around 2:08 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, by Nassau County Police in Elmont, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an employee at the Showtime Auto Sales store, located at 244 Linden Blvd., observed three black males walking away from a store trailer carrying store property. 

The employee notified police and upon arrival, the three suspects had fled on foot westbound on Linden Boulevard, -police said. 

After a police canvass was conducted, Jean and the juvenile were located and placed under arrest without further incident. 

Police also located a stolen white 2006 Honda CRB that was located nearby that was believed to have been used by the men. A third man was not located.

Jean was charged with: 

  • Two counts of burglary
  • Two counts of criminal trespassing
  • Criminal mischief
  • Two counts of grand larceny
  • Petit larceny
  • Criminal possession of stolen property. 

The juvenile was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal trespassing
  • Criminal mischief
  • Petit larceny
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

 Both were arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Mineola. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.