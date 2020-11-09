Man, Juvenile Nabbed Stealing Items From Long Island Auto Sales Trailer, Police Say

A man and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a Long Island auto sales store.

Rolando Jean, 18, of Brooklyn, and the juvenile, age 17, were arrested around 2:08 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, by Nassau County Police in Elmont, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an employee at the Showtime Auto Sales store, located at 244 Linden Blvd., observed three black males walking away from a store trailer carrying store property.

The employee notified police and upon arrival, the three suspects had fled on foot westbound on Linden Boulevard, -police said.

After a police canvass was conducted, Jean and the juvenile were located and placed under arrest without further incident.

Police also located a stolen white 2006 Honda CRB that was located nearby that was believed to have been used by the men. A third man was not located.

Jean was charged with:

Two counts of burglary

Two counts of criminal trespassing

Criminal mischief

Two counts of grand larceny

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property.

The juvenile was charged with:

Burglary

Criminal trespassing

Criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both were arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Mineola.

