Man In Need Of Medical Attention Leads Officers On Slow-Speed Long Island Pursuit

A Southampton man took police on a slow-speed pursuit after calling that he was in need of medical attention.
A man in need of medical attention took police on a slow-speed pursuit when he refused to stop for officers on Long Island.

The incident took place around 6:55 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, when Southampton Town Police dispatchers received a call from a man in a motor vehicle that required medical attention, said Lt. Susan Ralph.

Officers from Southampton, the New York State Police, and the Suffolk County Police, located the moving vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle to render aid to the driver, Ralph said.

The driver refused to stop for police and officers continued to pursue the vehicle, which was driving within the speed limit for several miles. 

The vehicle was finally stopped in the Suffolk County jurisdiction and officers transported the driver to an area hospital for medical attention, Ralph said.

