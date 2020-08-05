Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
Man Grabs Woman's Groin At Long Island Spa, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Ruiwen He
Ruiwen He Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 61-year-old man has been charged with sexual abuse following an incident that allegedly occurred at a Long Island spa.

According to Nassau County Police, Queens resident Ruiwen He, of Elmhurst, inappropriately touched a 20-year-old woman in her groin area while she was receiving a massage at Unique Foot Spa in Wantagh.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 3:15 p.m., police said.

The female victim called the police and He had left the scene prior to police arrival, according to police.

Responding officers located He a short time later and placed him under arrest without further incident.

He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching. 

He is due to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 5 in Mineola.

