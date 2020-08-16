Man Found Shot Dead At Long Island Parking Lot

A man was found shot dead at a parking lot on Long Island.

Nassau County Police Third Precinct officers responded to the parking lot in Westbury at 445 Union Ave. just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 for a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by a Nassau County PD ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a physician.

The location where the victim was found is in close proximity to a house party that occurred last night, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

