A man was found dead in front of a building on Long Island.

The body was discovered in front of 2350 Merrick Ave. in Merrick on Friday, April 10 at around 5:30 p.m., according to Nassau County Police.

The unidentified man was black and appeared to be in his 60s, said police.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

