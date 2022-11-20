Contact Us
Man Fatally Struck By 2 Vehicles In Huntington Station

Nicole Valinote
East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue in Huntington Station
East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue in Huntington Station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 57-year-old man was fatally struck by a sedan and an SUV on Long Island.

The crash happened in Huntington Station at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police said James Beck, of Huntington Station, was walking in the westbound lanes of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when a westbound 2009 Honda sedan struck him.

Beck was then struck by a westbound 2008 Saab SUV, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, SCPD said.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old Commack man, and the driver of the Saab, a 19-year-old Commack man, were not injured, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8252.  

