Breaking News: Suffolk County Man Killed In Two-Boat Great South Bay Crash
Police & Fire

Man Fatally Stabbed During Argument On Long Island, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A suspect is at large after a fatal stabbing on Long Island.
Ir happened on Sunday, June 28 at 9 p.m. in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 49-year-old man was walking on Fulton Ave. at the corner of Terrace Ave. when he was stabbed by an unknown man after a verbal altercation. 

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, police said. No further description is available.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

