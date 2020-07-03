Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For Long Island Man Fatally Stabbed During Argument

The name of the victim of a fatal stabbing on Long Island in which the suspect is at large has been released.
The name of the victim of a fatal stabbing on Long Island in which the suspect is at large has been released.

Ir happened on Sunday, June 28 at 9 p.m. in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 49-year-old man, now identified as Andre Garry, of West Hempstead, was walking on Fulton Avenue at the corner of Terrace Avenue when he was stabbed by an unknown man after a verbal altercation. 

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. 

Garry was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, police said. No further description is available.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

