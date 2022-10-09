Man Dressed As Woman At Large After Robbing Commack Bank, Police Say

A man is at large after authorities in New York say he robbed a bank while dressed as a woman.

It happened on Long Island around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Commack.

A man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and the robber fled in a gray minivan westbound on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, according to police.

The man's described as white who was wearing a dark-colored wig, and makeup, and dressed in women’s clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the SCPD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

