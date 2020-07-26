Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Head-On Long Island Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Joe Lombardi
Woodbury Road near Piquets Lane in Woodbury.
Woodbury Road near Piquets Lane in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has died after being seriously injured in a head-on crash near a Long Island intersection.

Nassau County Police announced on Sunday morning, July 26 that the man, one of the two drivers involved in the collision in which three others were also hospitalized, has succumbed to his injuries.

The crash appened on Friday, July 17 at 7:45 p.m. in Woodbury.

While traveling northeast on Woodbury Road near Piquets Lane, the victim, a 77-year-old man now identified as Shahriar Manssuri, driving a 2019 Lexus, was involved in the collision with a 2017 Toyota traveling southwest, Nassau County Police said.

The Toyota was operated by a 27-year-old woman with two female passengers, ages 56 and 65. 

Manssuri was pronounced dead Saturday, July 25 at 9 p.m., police said.

The three occupants in the Toyota suffered multiple trauma injuries and were also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene for further safety examination.

