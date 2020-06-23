Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Crossing Busy Long Island Road Suffers Head Trauma After Getting Hit By Van

Joe Lombardi
West Old Country Road in Hicksville.
West Old Country Road in Hicksville.

A man crossing a busy Long Island roadway was seriously injured after being hit by a van.

It happened on Monday, June 22 just after 9 a.m. in Hicksville.

A 51-year-old man was driving a 2016 Ford van on West Old Country Road that struck a 62-year-old man crossing from south to north in the vicinity of Newbridge Road, Nassau County Police said. 

Second Precinct officers arrived and assisted in treating the victim for head trauma with members of the Hicksville Fire Department. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment. 

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

The investigation is ongoing.

