Man Crossing Bohemia Roadway Dies After Being Hit By At Least 3 Vehicles

A man crossing a busy Long Island roadway was hit by at least three vehicles while crossing a busy roadway.

The man was crossing in front of 3870 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia when he was struck by an eastbound 2003 Honda Civic at approximately 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 20.

The driver of the Honda, Victor Velez, age 32, of Bayport, stopped his car and then saw two other vehicles hit the victim and continue eastbound without stopping, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by an Emergency Medical Technician from Lakeland Fire Department Rescue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

