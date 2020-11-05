Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Attempted To Scam Long Island Woman Out Of Thousands, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Devon Johnson
Devon Johnson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Long Island for allegedly attempting to pull an "elder scam" on an elderly woman.

Devon Johnson, of Queens, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Westbury for the scam which took place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an 80-year-old woman, who lives out of state, was contacted via telephone on Tuesday by an unknown man who told her grandson was arrested and needed bail money for his release. 

The victim was instructed to put $8,000 cash into a package and have it sent by UPS to a Westbury address, police said.

UPS officials, concerned about the package, contacted detectives and an investigation was initiated. 

Detectives, while monitoring the delivery of the package, responded to the package destination address to await the arrival of the potential suspects.

On Wednesday, at 9 am, Johnson was observed arriving at the location and picking up the package. 

He was arrested by detectives without incident and charged with attempted grand larceny.

Johnson will be arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 5, in Mineola.

