Man Assaults Cops After Breaking Into Vehicle On Long Island, Police Say

A 50-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly assaulting two police officers during an attempted arrest.

Corey Anthony, no address, was arrested around 5:50 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, after being stopped by Hempstead Police, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a Hempstead police patrol supervisor saw Anthony removing items from a gray Nissan that had its rear passenger window smashed while parked on North Franklin Avenue.

As the Hempstead police supervisor approached, Anthony fled the scene on foot and after a brief foot pursuit was captured in the area of Bedell and Terrace Avenue, police said.

As the officers attempted to place Anthony into police custody he allegedly refused and began flailing his arms while kicking and punching the officers before eventually being placed into custody, police said.

Two Hempstead police officers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for injuries. One officer suffered a broken right wrist and the other suffered swelling and bruising to his left arm.

Anthony will be charged with assault and petty larceny when arraigned later Tuesday.

