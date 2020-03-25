Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Alleged Long Island Gang Members Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Arrested For Raping 77-Year-Old Long Island Woman Multiple Times, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Kenneth Saquon Mallete
Kenneth Saquon Mallete Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 77-year-old woman multiple times after breaking into her Long Island home.

Kenneth Saquon Mallete, homeless, was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, for the rape that took place on Saturday, March 21 in Roosevelt, said the Nassau County Police.

Mallete was nabbed following an investigation by officers with the Special Victims Squad, First Squad detectives, and the NYPD, police said.

According to detectives, Mallete allegedly entered a Conlon Road residence through a rear window. He then made his way up the second floor of the residence where he woke up the 77-year-old woman and after a brief conversation, Mallete sexually assaulted the victim multiple times.

At one point during the sexual assault, Mallete left the room to check on noise from an upstairs bedroom. The victim took this opportunity to exit her residence and call 911 from a neighbor's home.

Mallete fled the scene on foot, police said.

After a thorough investigation, Mallete was located in Brooklyn and placed under arrest without incident.

He was charged with rape, burglary, three counts of sexual act by forcible compulsion and predatory sexual assault. Mallete is being held pending arraignment later on Wednesday in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.