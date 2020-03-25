Man Arrested For Raping 77-Year-Old Long Island Woman Multiple Times, Police Say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 77-year-old woman multiple times after breaking into her Long Island home.

Kenneth Saquon Mallete, homeless, was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, for the rape that took place on Saturday, March 21 in Roosevelt, said the Nassau County Police.

Mallete was nabbed following an investigation by officers with the Special Victims Squad, First Squad detectives, and the NYPD, police said.

According to detectives, Mallete allegedly entered a Conlon Road residence through a rear window. He then made his way up the second floor of the residence where he woke up the 77-year-old woman and after a brief conversation, Mallete sexually assaulted the victim multiple times.

At one point during the sexual assault, Mallete left the room to check on noise from an upstairs bedroom. The victim took this opportunity to exit her residence and call 911 from a neighbor's home.

Mallete fled the scene on foot, police said.

After a thorough investigation, Mallete was located in Brooklyn and placed under arrest without incident.

He was charged with rape, burglary, three counts of sexual act by forcible compulsion and predatory sexual assault. Mallete is being held pending arraignment later on Wednesday in Hempstead.

