Man Accused Of Shooting Parents At Long Island Mansion Waives Right To Extradition Hearing

A man who is accused of shooting both of his parents on Christmas Day in their Long Island mansion waived his right to extradition in New Jersey and is awaiting arraignment.

Dino Tomassetti, age 29, of Brooklyn, is expected to appear in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 29, said Brendan Brosh, of the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

Tomassetti was arrested by New York State Police in New Jersey after allegedly shooting his parents inside their 8,751-square foot, $3.2-million Hewlett Harbor mansion around 10 a.m. on Christmas Day, said the Nassau County Police.

His father, Rocco Tomassetti, age 65, was shot in the back and his 64-year-old mother Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti was shot in the head, police said.

Following the shooting, Dino Tomassetti fled in a Cadillac Escalade before he was arrested in New Jersey later that night, authorities said.

Police declined to provide any updates on the condition of both parents who underwent surgery following the shooting.

Both were alert and conscious when officers arrived at the home for a report of a disturbance, police added.

The family's construction company, started by the late Dino Tomassetti Sr., is known throughout the region for helping to shape the New York skyline.

Rocco Tomassetti owns Empire Transit Mix which provided the concrete for the Freedom Tower.

Dino’s mother reportedly owns the dance studio Starz On Broadway in Lynbrook, records show.

This continues to be a breaking story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.