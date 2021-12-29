NY Bodybuilder Shot Parents Over Child Custody Dispute, Police Announce

The bodybuilder accused of attempting to kill his parents in their Long Island mansion has been charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder as authorities released new details in the case.

Dino Tomassetti, age 29, of Brooklyn, is expected to appear in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 29, for the arraignment of the charges, said Brendan Brosh, of the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

Police said Dino Tomassetti shot his father Rocco Tomassetti, age 65, in the back and then shot his 64-year-old Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti in the head inside their Hewlett Harbor mansion about 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.

Following the shooting, Dino Tomassetti fled in a Cadillac Escalade before he was arrested in New Jersey later that night, authorities said.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the shooting involved the custody of Dino Tomassetti's 1-year-old son.

According to Ryder, Dino Tomassetti began fighting with his parents over custody of his child. The couple had been caring for the baby, Ryder said.

The child’s mother was also reportedly present at the time of the shooting, Ryder said.

The fight escalated when Dino Tomassetti attempted to leave with the child, Ryder said.

The child is now in the custody of his mother, Ryder said.

Ryder said the parents were treated at local hospitals and released earlier this week.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

