Man Accused Of Robbing Victim At Gunpoint In Parking Lot Of Riverhead Target

Target, located at 1150 Old Country Road in Riverhead
Target, located at 1150 Old Country Road in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 24-year-old man was charged with robbing a victim at gunpoint in a Target parking lot on Long Island.

Police in Riverhead received a report of a robbery in the Target parking lot, located at 1150 Old Country Road, shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect's vehicle, and responding officers found the vehicle a short time later on Flanders Road, authorities said.

Investigators determined that the victim was parked in the parking lot when Brandon Wollney, of Flanders, entered the victim's vehicle and displayed a handgun, police said.

Police said Wollney, who was known to the victim, demanded cash and property from the victim.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, police reported. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-727-4500.

