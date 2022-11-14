Man Accused Of Robbing Victim At Gunpoint In Parking Lot Of Riverhead Target

A 24-year-old man was charged with robbing a victim at gunpoint in a Target parking lot on Long Island.

Police in Riverhead received a report of a robbery in the Target parking lot, located at 1150 Old Country Road, shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect's vehicle, and responding officers found the vehicle a short time later on Flanders Road, authorities said.

Investigators determined that the victim was parked in the parking lot when Brandon Wollney, of Flanders, entered the victim's vehicle and displayed a handgun, police said.

Police said Wollney, who was known to the victim, demanded cash and property from the victim.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-727-4500.

