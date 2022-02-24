Man Accused Of Robbing Target In Suffolk County

A 48-year-old man was arrested and accused of robbing a Target on Long Island.

John Hicks stole merchandise from the Medford store at about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the store is located at 2975 Horseblock Road.

When employees tried to stop Hicks, he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and fled the scene, police said.

Officers located Hicks on the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway behind Sam’s Club and arrested him.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, SCPD reported.

Police said Hicks' arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.