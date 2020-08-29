Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Inappropriately Grabbing, Touching Teenage Employee At Long Island Store

Joe Lombardi
A man has been accused of inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a teenage worker at a Long Island store multiple times in the span of more than a year, according to police.

The incidents occurred between Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

Edwing Geovany Perez-Bonilla, 36, of Westbury, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 14-year-old girl at her place of employment on Central Avenue.

Officers located Perez-Bonilla and he was arrested without incident on Friday, Aug. 28, at 2:30 p.m.

Perez-Bonilla has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching. 

He will be arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

