Man Accused Accused Of Assaulting Long Island 7-Eleven Employees With Knife

A man is facing multiple assault and weapons charges after allegedly threatening employees at a Long Island 7-Eleven location with a knife, both of whom had to be hospitalized, police said.

Michael Taylor, who has no known address, was involved in a physical altercation with two employees at 7-Eleven on Old Country Road in Carle Place at 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, prompting police intervention.

According to police, upon arrival, they found Taylor holding a knife near the face of a 63-year-old employee, while another employee, age 67, was also under siege.

It is alleged that Taylor ignored multiple verbal commands to drop the knife and officers were forced to deploy an “Electronic Control Device,” which subdued Taylor.

Investigators noted that before Taylor was apprehended, both 7-Eleven employees suffered multiple lacerations to their arms. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor, age 50, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned later in the afternoon on April 21.

