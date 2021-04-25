Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: New Images Show Paths Of Tornadoes That Touched Down In NY, CT
Police & Fire

Man Accused Accused Of Assaulting Long Island 7-Eleven Employees With Knife

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man is facing multiple assault and weapons charges after allegedly threatening employees at a Long Island 7-Eleven location with a knife, both of whom had to be hospitalized, police said.

Michael Taylor, who has no known address, was involved in a physical altercation with two employees at 7-Eleven on Old Country Road in Carle Place at 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, prompting police intervention.

According to police, upon arrival, they found Taylor holding a knife near the face of a 63-year-old employee, while another employee, age 67, was also under siege.

It is alleged that Taylor ignored multiple verbal commands to drop the knife and officers were forced to deploy an “Electronic Control Device,” which subdued Taylor.

Investigators noted that before Taylor was apprehended, both 7-Eleven employees suffered multiple lacerations to their arms. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor, age 50, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned later in the afternoon on April 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.