'Lost Pet Network' Helps Reunite Dog With Family In Wading River

A lost dog was reunited with its family on Long Island thanks to the local "Lost Pet Network."

Parson, a 4-year-old terrier mix, was reported missing in Wading River on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.

The Sheriff's social media page shared notices about the lost dog as part of the "Sheriff's Lost Pet Network."

Less than 10 hours after Parson went missing, the Sheriff's Office received a call that Parson had been found.

“I am glad to see that the Sheriff’s Lost Pet Network is proving to be a success and with the help of the community we were able to locate Parson in just a few hours," Toulon said. "It is my hope that we can continue to be the pipeline to reunite animals with their owners."

The "Lost Pet Network" launched in May, offering owners a printed pet identification card and adding their pets to a database to help track and locate missing pets using social media, Toulon said.

Hundreds of Suffolk County residents have enrolled their pets in the program since it began, authorities said.

Residents can enroll online here.

