Long Island Woman Nabbed After Hitting Two Juveniles, Leaving Scene, Police Say

A Long Island woman who allegedly hit two juveniles and then fled the scene has been arrested by police.

The crash took place around 3:20 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, in Seafood when the two juveniles, ages 12 and 8 were attempting to cross Washington Avenue in Seaford, said the Nassau County Police.

According to police, the two children were attempting to cross eastbound on Washington Avenue in the vicinity of Pittsburgh Avenue. While crossing the street a blue Lexus traveling southbound on Washington Avenue struck the two, knocking them to the ground.

The vehicle, driven by Georgette Maksym, age 74, continued south on Washington Avenue and left the scene, police said.

The Seaford Fire Department responded to evaluate the children. The victims’ mother was notified and responded to the scene. The children suffered bruises and contusions to their arms and legs. Their mother refused medical attention.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Maksym was arrested without incident.

Maksym, of Seaford, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in court in August.

