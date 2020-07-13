Long Island Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree On Southern State Parkway

A Long Island woman was killed when her car crashed into a tree on the Southern State Parkway overnight, state police said.

It happened on Monday, July 13, at approximately 2 a.m., on the eastbound side in the area of exit 19S, in Hempstead.

Taeri Kim, 31, of East Meadow, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord when she lost control of the vehicle, striking the tree on the right shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to state police.

Kim was transported to Nassau University Medical where she succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

