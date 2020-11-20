Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Woman Charged With Fraudently Taking Federal Small Business Loans

Kathy Reakes
Lisa Buchanan
Lisa Buchanan Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island woman was arrested for grand larceny for allegedly receiving fraudulently federal small business loans.

Nassau County resident Lisa Buchanan, 41, of Glen Head, was arrested around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, and charged with grand larceny, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a joint investigation was conducted by the Sixth Squad and the United States Postal Inspector which revealed that Buchanan was involved in numerous fraudulent transactions in excess of $179,500 that included fraudulently receiving Federal Government Small Administration Loans and Federal Government Covid – 19 Relief Program checks. 

Buchanan was located by detectives at her residence at which time it was also revealed that the defendant was exposing her two male children ages 5 and 13 to deplorable living conditions inside the home, police said.

 Detectives notified New York State Child Protective Services and had the children removed with another family member to another residence. 

Buchanan was arrested and charged with: 

  • Grand larceny
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • Two counts of identity theft
  • Unlawful possession of personal ID

