Long Island Woman Charged With Fraudently Taking Federal Small Business Loans

A Long Island woman was arrested for grand larceny for allegedly receiving fraudulently federal small business loans.

Nassau County resident Lisa Buchanan, 41, of Glen Head, was arrested around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, and charged with grand larceny, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a joint investigation was conducted by the Sixth Squad and the United States Postal Inspector which revealed that Buchanan was involved in numerous fraudulent transactions in excess of $179,500 that included fraudulently receiving Federal Government Small Administration Loans and Federal Government Covid – 19 Relief Program checks.

Buchanan was located by detectives at her residence at which time it was also revealed that the defendant was exposing her two male children ages 5 and 13 to deplorable living conditions inside the home, police said.

Detectives notified New York State Child Protective Services and had the children removed with another family member to another residence.

Buchanan was arrested and charged with:

Grand larceny

Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of identity theft

Unlawful possession of personal ID

