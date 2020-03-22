Long Island Teen Wanted For Criminal Mischief

Police investigators on Long Island have issued an alert for a wanted teenager who was charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

Rodrigo Rodriguez is wanted by the Nassau County Polie Department and Nassau County Court after he failed to appear for court proceedings following his arrest for second-degree criminal mischief, leading to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators described Rodriguez, 19, as 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who comes into contact with him has been cautioned by police not to attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez's whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

