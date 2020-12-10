Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Trapped Under Vehicle Rescued By First Responders

Kathy Reakes
An East Meadow man trapped under his vehicle was rescued with help from power mat rescue bags.
An East Meadow man trapped under his vehicle was rescued with help from power mat rescue bags. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man trapped under his vehicle was rescued.

The rescue took place around 4:50 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9,  in East Meadow after officers responded to Noble Street to assist a 21-year-old man, said the Nassau County Police.

According to police, responding officers found the man trapped under his vehicle. Emergency Service Units, assisted by the East Meadow Fire Department, responded and utilized the power mat rescue bags to safely raise the vehicle and remove the victim. 

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. 

An investigation determined the victim was working underneath his vehicle when it shifted and rolled over him, pinning him beneath the vehicle.

