Long Island Man Nabbed For Trying To Scam Victim Of $13,000, Police Say

A Long Island man has been accused of trying to scam a victim out of thousands of dollars.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 75-year-old male victim, who lives out of state, was contacted via telephone by an unknown man claiming to work for the Treasury Department.

The victim was instructed to send $13,000 to a FedEx pickup location at 2745 Long Beach Road in Oceanside, police said.

The suspect, Ronak Patel, age 26, of Hicksville arrived at the location on Friday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m. and after attempting to retrieve the package was placed into police custody by Fourth Precinct officers without incident.

Patel has been charged with:

Third-degree attempted grand larceny,

Ten counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He has been scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, June 12, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

