Long Island Man Nabbed For Robbery Of Area Restaurant, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for an alleged burglary of an area restaurant.

Dvaille Williams, 25, of Roosevelt, was arrested around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, for a burglary that occurred at the Lucky Deli and Grill in Freeport, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers were flagged down by a witness that said someone was breaking into the Lucky Deli and Grill, located at 453A North Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers observed broken glass at the front of the deli and a male standing behind the cash register.

The subject ignored the officer's commands to exit the store.

Emergency Services Units and K-9 units responded and were able to take Williams into custody, police said.

Williams was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Mineola.

