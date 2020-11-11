Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: LI Man, Partner Accused Of Selling Ineffective Air Sanitizer
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed For Robbery Of Area Restaurant, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dvaille Williams
Dvaille Williams Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for an alleged burglary of an area restaurant.

Dvaille Williams, 25, of Roosevelt, was arrested around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, for a burglary that occurred at the Lucky Deli and Grill in Freeport, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers were flagged down by a witness that said someone was breaking into the Lucky Deli and Grill, located at 453A North Main Street. 

Upon arrival, officers observed broken glass at the front of the deli and a male standing behind the cash register. 

The subject ignored the officer's commands to exit the store. 

Emergency Services Units and K-9 units responded and were able to take Williams into custody, police said.

Williams was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.