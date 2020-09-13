Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Woman Killed After Mercedes Crashes Into Pole
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Killed After Falling Off Electric Scooter

Joe Lombardi
Bayview Avenue at the intersection of Cuttermill Road in Great Neck.
Bayview Avenue at the intersection of Cuttermill Road in Great Neck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was killed after falling off an electric scooter and hitting his head at an intersection on Long Island.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 12 at around 2:15 p.m. in Great Neck.

Emmanuelito Velayo, 56, of Great Neck, was riding the scooter southbound on Bayview Avenue at the intersection of Cuttermill Road when he fell and struck his head on the pavement, Nassau County Police said.

He suffered a severe head injury and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

