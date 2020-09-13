Long Island Man Killed After Falling Off Electric Scooter

A Long Island man was killed after falling off an electric scooter and hitting his head at an intersection on Long Island.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 12 at around 2:15 p.m. in Great Neck.

Emmanuelito Velayo, 56, of Great Neck, was riding the scooter southbound on Bayview Avenue at the intersection of Cuttermill Road when he fell and struck his head on the pavement, Nassau County Police said.

He suffered a severe head injury and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.