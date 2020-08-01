Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Exposes Himself To Two Girls At CVS, Police Say

Keith Whitenack
Keith Whitenack Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been charged with public lewdness after police say he exposed himself to two girls at a local CVS.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 29 in Bethpage, according to police.

Keith Whitenack, 44, of Bethpage, purposely exposed himself while standing in the entrance vestibule at the CVS at 380 Broadway, where he positioned himself to be witnessed by the victims, Nassau County Police said. 

During the incident, his actions were observed by one 12-year-old girl and one 13-year-old girl.

An investigation by detectives led them to the identity and location of Whitenack and he was subsequently placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Whitenack has been charged with first-degree public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Mineola on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Detectives request anyone who believes they may have been a victim to Whitenack’s actions call the Eighth Squad at (516) 573-6853 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

