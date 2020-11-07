Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Burglary, Pair Of Larcenies

A Long Island man has been charged in connection to a burglary and two larcenies.

An 18-year-old woman heard a car door slam on Friday, Nov. 6 at around 1:20 a.m. in Sea Cliff, and saw a man flee northbound on Carpenter Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The woman discovered she was missing an undisclosed amount of money from her vehicle, according to police.

Officers responded to the area and began to conduct a canvass.

Taylor Steed, 24, of 29 Glen Cove, was in the vicinity and it was determined he was responsible for the incident, police said.

Steed was arrested and transported to the 6th Precinct for processing.

During the investigation, it was determined that Steed was responsible for a burglary on Marden Avenue in Sea Cliff.

The 62-year-old female victim reported a loss of an undetermined amount of cash and a cellular phone, police said.

Steed was also responsible for entering a vehicle on Carpenter Avenue, according to police. In that incident, the female victim, 60, reported a loss of miscellaneous items.

Steed was charged with:

Second-degree burglary,

Fourth-degree grand larceny,

two counts of petit larceny.

He will be arraigned Saturday, Nov. 7 in Mineola.

