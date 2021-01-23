Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Sleeping Girl

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
Carlos Bueso Velasquez
Carlos Bueso Velasquez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been accused of sexually abusing a sleeping girl.

The 14-year-old victim was asleep under the blankets when Carlos Bueso Velasquez, age 36, approached her and began to touch her inappropriately on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1:50 a.m. in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police detectives, 

The victim awoke and started to scream causing Velasquez to walk away, said police.

The victim and her mother then contacted the police. 

Velasquez was located walking in the neighborhood and was placed into custody without incident, said police. 

No physical injuries were reported.

Velasquez, of Uniondale and Hempstead, has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been victimized by the defendant to please contact Nassau County Detectives at 516-573-6153.

