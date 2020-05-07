Long Island Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girls, Boy

A Long Island man has been accused of exposing himself to male and female teenagers in separate incidents dating back to more than a year ago.

On May 18, 2019, Nassau County Police responded to a radio assignment of a man exposing himself in public on Uniondale Avenue in Uniondale.

Two victims, 14- and 15-year-old girls, stated the man was in the rear yard of a residence touching himself while looking at them, according to police. The subject fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

On June 6, 2020, a 16-year-old boy was jogging on Washington Avenue in Roosevelt when he was approached by an unknown man.

The man was in his car when he engaged the victim in conversation while exposing and fondling himself, according to police.

The man asked if he could take the victim home, at which point the victim fled the scene. The man drove away in an unknown direction, police said.

After an investigation, Elmer Guerra, 35, of Roosevelt, was placed under arrest on Saturday, July 4 at 3:20 p.m. at his residence in connection with those incidents.

He has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of public lewdness. He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, July 5 in Mineola.

